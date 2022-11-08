Gov Ganduje brokers peace among Kano APC factions

Following a recent conflict that shook the party in the state, Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje has helped to restore harmony within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader and representative for the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, and Murtala Garo, the APC‘s deputy candidate for governor, were involved in a dispute last week.

The reunion was reported by Doguwa during a political radio programme in Kano on Tuesday morning.

At a stakeholders meeting held at the home of the state’s deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, Doguwa was accused of hurting the former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs by hurling a teacup at Garo.

The majority leader rejected the accusations and vowed to battle Garo all the way to the very finish.

However, Doguwa said in the radio programme that Ganduje, who had gathered the two warring parties in a meeting with some party leaders in Kano, was the one who had organised the reconciliation.

“His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reconciled Murtala Sule Garo and I.

“He summoned the reconciliatory meeting between us. The meeting was attended by Nasiru Koki and the state APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas. The meeting started from around 11pm up till 4am today (Monday).

“We reviewed the crisis and apologised to each other. The governor told us kind words. He showed each of us where we were wrong. He gave us fatherly advice and said he considers us as his two sons,” Doguwa revealed.

He therefore declared that he had put the matter behind him and forged ahead to continue commitment towards the success of APC in Kano and the country.

“The matter is over for me. I will continue my support for the success of APC in 2023. I will continue to support Gawuna/Garo project, Tinubu/Shettima and APC at all levels in 2023,” he declared.

