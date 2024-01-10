Tinubu appoints 11 to Hajj Commission board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 11 persons to the board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the board is headed by Jalal Arabi.

Other appointees are:

· Aliu Abdulrazaq – Commissioner, Policy, Personnel and Finance

· Anofi Elegushi – Commissioner, Operations

· Prof. Abubakar Yagawal – Commissioner for Planning and Research.

· Dr. Muhammad Ndagi – Representative (North Central)

· Abba Kala – Representative (North-East)

· Muhammad Bin Othman – Representative (North-West)

· Tajudeen Abefe – Representative (South-West)

· Aishat Ahmed – Representative ( South-East)

· Zainab Musa – Representative (South-South)

· Prof. Musa Fodio – Jama’atul Nasril Islam

· Prof. Adedimizi Adebola – Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

The appointments, according to Ngelale, are subject to Senate confirmation.

