North-East governors meet on insecurity, others
Governors from the North-East met on Saturday to address insecurity and other challenges in the region.
The meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Adamawa State Government House in Yola was attended by Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Agbu Kefas (Taraba) and the host, Ahmadu Fintiri.
In his address at the meeting, Zulum stressed the need for collaborative efforts to overcome the daunting challenges in the region.
He reaffirmed the governors’ readiness to tackle insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment in the area.
He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts to promote peace in Nigeria and the region.
On his part, Fintiri said the governors are determined to chart a new course for the region.
He added that the forum has been successful in attracting the necessary attention to the North-East and played a key role in the fight against insurgency in the zone.
