Adeleke begins vacation to Asia, Europe

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has begun a working vacation to Asia and Europe.

The vacation is Adeleke’s first since he assumed office in November last year.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said he would finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners during his trip abroad.

He said: “This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

READ ALSO: Osun: Adeleke explains circumstances around suspension of Chief Judge

“The last year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery.

“In one year, we place Osun State on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, and agriculture.

“We cap it with a multi-billion naira infrastructure plan now under implementation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now