Osun: Adeleke explains circumstances around suspension of Chief Judge

The Osun State government has denied the reported involvement of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the suspension of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo in contravention of a court order.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, gave the explanation in a statement on Friday.

According to Alimi, the governor did not suspend the Osun Chief Judge, but that the House of Assembly did.

The commissioner, who argued that the lawmakers’ action was not part of any litigation, disclosed that appropriate representation has been made to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the matter and the House of Assembly, which ordered the Chief Judge to step aside has the constitutional power to investigate the Chief Judge.

Read also: ONDO: Akeredolu’s absence causes more ripples, as PDP group threatens to occupy govt house

“We also call the attention of the public that the misappropriated money over which investigation is being carried out were appropriated by the State House of Assembly and the body has the constitutional right to inquire how money it appropriated was applied.

“We re-assure the public that appropriate representation has been made to National Judicial Council, over the development.

“And we affirm that the Chief Judge was not suspended by the Governor, as being mischievously represented by some sections of the media.

“Rather it is the State Assembly on the premise that an official cannot be on the seat whilst investigation is ongoing, that asked the Chief Judge to step aside. The governor only acted on the Resolution of the House.

“To ensure there is no vacuum, the governor appointed an Acting Chief Judge, as prescribed by the Constitution in a situation like this.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of the State Assembly to inform the public, NJC and the governor about its findings, on conclusion of its investigation, and also make resolutions on the next line of action.

“We want to put it on record that the governor is a law-abiding person, and will not do anything to compromise the rule of law.

“Whenever the court processes are served on the persons listed as defendants in the alleged suit (if any), they would take appropriate steps to react”, the Commissioner said in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now