ONDO: Akeredolu’s absence causes more ripples, as PDP group threatens to occupy govt house

The prolonged absence of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from office has continued to generate controversies and reactions, as a group, Peoples Democratic Party Forever Initiative (PDPFI) has threatened to occupy the Ondo State Government House on Monday if the ailing governor of the state failed to hand over to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This is coming just after 33 out of 35 members of the State Executive Council passed a vote of confidence on the governor, while two abstained.

The National Coordinator of PDPFI, Obande Gideon, made the threat during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, declaring that though,the group would continue to pray for his quick recovery, his incapacitation should not affect governance.

Gideon also noted that there was a provision for a deputy who should discharge his duties in an acting capacity as empowered by the law.

He said: “The worst of it is the political vacuum in Ondo State where the APC-led Federal Government used in showcasing its ineptitude towards governance in the country.

“It also happened in Taraba State when the former governor, Danbaba Suntai, had an air crash; we resolved the crisis but the ruling APC has failed woefully in managing the political crisis in Ondo State. This is a sign that the APC-led Federal Government is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians.

“We make bold to say that, if the governor (Akeredolu) fails to resume or hand over power to his deputy within 72 hours, we will have no option than to occupy Ondo State Government House to press home our demand”, he said.

