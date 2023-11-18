Edo 2024: Trouble brews again as Shaibu’s kinsmen push him to contest governorship poll

Despite his famous standoff with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his gubernatorial ambition, kinsmen and constituents of Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, have endorsed him to run for the 2024 governorship election.

The messy face-off between Obaseki and Shaibu got to a head when the deputy governor asked a court to stop an alleged plot by the governor to remove him from office when he made his intention to run for governor known.

The crack between the two men further manifested when Shaibu approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and alleged that the governor and the state House of Assembly were plotting to impeach him with the court granting him an interim restraining order pending the proper determination of his application.

The feud led to Shaibu’s media team being disbanded on the orders of the governor who also locked him out of his office.

In the heat of the conflict Shaibu apologized to his principal, claiming that the crisis was being instigated by conflict mongers for selfish reasons.

However, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state where Shaibu hails from, who gave him the endorsement at a reception organised for him on Friday, urged the embattled deputy governor to run for the 2024 governorship election.

While speaking at the event, the Chairman of the PDP in the Ward, Hon Igbafe Agbonoga, said the decision to back Shaibu was reached at a ward congress meeting where it was unanimously agreed that the deputy governor should run for the top seat in 2024 due to his level of acceptability among his people and party members.

“We have agreed that Philip Shaibu must run for 2024 Governorship Election. We know he would make a huge difference if elected as the next Governor of our dear state,” Agbonoga.

“The Ward 11 PDP members and leadership, after critically examining the antecedents and capacity of the Deputy Governor, we have decided to endorse and support him to run and win the Edo 2024 Governorship Election.

“This decision was taken with due consultations with our party members across the entire Ward 11 of PDP, Estako West”.

The group subtle knocked Obaseki, saying, “We need the Deputy Governor to stir the ship of the State from the failed expectations and disappointments that have been our bane”.

“It is on this note that we are here, to announce that after careful scrutiny of those aspiring to be governor, we have found that the most suitable man for the job is Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu and we so endorse him for the number one seat of Edo State.”

It is still unclear Shaibu has accepted the push, or if this endorsement will get the backing of Governor Obaseki who has given no indication of where or who he would support to succeed him next year.

One thing is however clear. If Shaibu goes ahead to contest for governorship seat of the state without the backing of his principal, then another round of political crisis will be be sparked between both men.

