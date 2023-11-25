Bandits kill 10 in Taraba communities

Bandits on Friday killed at least 10 people in some communities of Takum and Ussa local government areas in Taraba State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Jalingo.

He said: “Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Friday invaded Nyicwu village via Yangtu Special Development Area, Takum axis, shot sporadically and killed 10 persons who were on their way to their respective farms.

“After the incident was reported to the command, the Commissioner of Police in Taraba State, Joseph Eribo, ordered the deployment of police operatives to the area to work with military officers.

“The security agents are combing the location in search of the attackers for arrest and prosecution.”

