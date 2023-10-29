Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday abducted a priest attached to the Wukari Catholic Diocese in Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Terhembe.

The Director of Communication for the Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Jerome, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the priest was abducted in his parish at Saint Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi local government area of the state.

He urged the people of the state to pray for the priest’s safety and quick return.

The cleric was abducted just two days after armed men took away four persons in Pupule village, Yorro LGA.

