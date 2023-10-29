Nigeria govt moves to fast-track delivery of helicopters to NAF

The Federal Government has moved to facilitate the quick delivery of six units of T-129 ATAK helicopters to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, are currently in Turkey for talks with Turkish Aerospace Industry in a bid to ensure delivery of two of the helicopters to NAF in the coming weeks.

He added that the minister had earlier held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, on bilateral and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Guler, according to him, promised Nigeria of Turkish military’s support in its counter-terrorism operations.

The statement read: “These companies are among highly-rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment.

“While at these companies, the Minister of Defence called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria.”

