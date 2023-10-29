Tinubu meets German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday met with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The German leader began his two-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday and will hold talks with government officials and players in the private sector during his stay in Africa’s biggest economy.

The visit is Scholz’s first to Nigeria since he assumed office in December 2021.

He will meet business leaders in Lagos on Monday.

The German chancellor met with Tinubu at the G20 Summit held in September in New Delhi, India, and declared his intention to visit Nigeria in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries.

