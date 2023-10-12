Germany to ban all Hamas related activities, Chancellor Scholz declares

All activities relating to Palestinian militant group, Hamas is to be banned in Germany following the group’s unprecedented attack on Israel, German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz has said.

Scholz, who made the declaration in a speech before Parliament on Thursday in Berlin, added that the Palestinian solidarity network, Samidoun is to be banned.

Ripples reports that the European Union and the United States already classified Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

The Samidoun association cheered the attack on Israel on Saturday by handing out sweets in Berlin’s Neukölln district.

“This is despicable. This is inhuman. It contradicts all the values to which we are committed as a country,’’ Scholz said. “We do not accept hatred and incitement without action. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism.’’

It will be recalled that Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israeli civilian communities on Saturday.

Israel responded with the ongoing airstrikes on the densely populated coastal enclave. More than 1,000 people on each side have been killed.

