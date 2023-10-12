Germany offers Israel support against Hamas

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, says his country is offering Israel further support against Hamas militants in the wake of attacks carried out in the Gaza strip which has led to casualty figure rising steadily.

Pistorius told his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant on Wednesday after a meeting of the Parliament’s Defense Committee that the German government decided on the support following the unprecedented killing of Israeli civilians by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Pistorius said Germany gave the green light to Israel to use two of its Heron TP combat drones in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, and also approved an Israeli request to use the unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against the Islamist group.

He noted that Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, currently leases five of the drones from the Israeli arms manufacturer which builds them while two of the aircraft are in Israel, where German soldiers are trained to use them.

“Germany is ready to help, including delivering humanitarian aid if Israel requested it,” he said.

“Israel have said so far that they don’t need military or technical support. It’s about political support. And as soon as we can provide humanitarian help, the offer is on the table, but it has not yet been requested,” he added.

