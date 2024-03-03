Leverkusen go 10 points clear at top of Bundesliga with win over Cologne

Bayer Leverkusen are gradually heading to securing the German Bundesliga title this season as they sit 10 points clear at the summit.

Holders Bayern Munich were held to a draw by Freiburg last Friday giving the table toppers the chance to extend their lead.

Leverkusen played against Cologne and sealed a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Cologne played most of the game with 10 men as Jan Thielmann was shown a straight red card for a foul on Granit Xhaka.

Jeremie Frimpong then opened the scoring before Alex Grimaldo’s low strike made it 2-0 in the second half.

Leverkusen, who have now gone 34 games without defeat in all competitions this season, are on 64 points with Bayern second on 54.

