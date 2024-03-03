Sports
Foden double helps Man City come from behind to beat rivals United
Phil Foden scored twice to help Manchester City come from behind to beat city rivals Manchester United 3-1 in a thrilling derby on Sunday.
The Premier League encounter played at the Etihad Stadium saw United draw the first blood when Marcus Rashford opened scoring on eight minutes.
Star forward Erling Haaland soon missed a big opportunity when his header went off the mark.
But in a game of two halves, City fought their way back with a double from Foden, changing the atmosphere in their home stadium.
The England forward scored the equaliser in the 56th minute before putting the hosts ahead for the first time in the game on 80 minutes.
Haaland got the third for Pep Guardiola side in injury time, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to seal a big win for the blue side of Manchester.
With the win, second-placed City have maintained pressure on table toppers Liverpool, who sealed a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday with an injury-time goal.
Manchester City are one point behind Liverpool, with 11 games to go before the end of the campaign.
