Sports
Bayern drop points again with draw against Freiburg
German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were again forced to drop points in the league as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg on Friday night.
The result means Thomas Tuchel’s side could end the weekend being 10 points behind the summit.
Christian Gunter fired Freiburg into a lead with a fine 20-yard strike.
Bayern turned it around through goals from Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala but Lucas Holer struck an 87th-minute volley to snatch a point for the hosts.
Read Also: Harry Kane: I didn’t want to end my career with regrets
Bayern are now seven points behind unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who will play against Cologne on Sunday.
Bayern’s decade of total dominance in German football may be nearing its end. They have won a record 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles.
Their poor season has already led to manager Tuchel leaving the club at the end of the season.
If Bayern fail to beat Lazio on Tuesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg, having lost 1-0 in the first leg – they are likely to end the season without any silverware.
