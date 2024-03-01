Bayern drop points again with draw against Freiburg

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were again forced to drop points in the league as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg on Friday night.

The result means Thomas Tuchel’s side could end the weekend being 10 points behind the summit.

Christian Gunter fired Freiburg into a lead with a fine 20-yard strike.

Bayern turned it around through goals from Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala but Lucas Holer struck an 87th-minute volley to snatch a point for the hosts.

Read Also: Harry Kane: I didn’t want to end my career with regrets

Bayern are now seven points behind unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who will play against Cologne on Sunday.

Bayern’s decade of total dominance in German football may be nearing its end. They have won a record 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Their poor season has already led to manager Tuchel leaving the club at the end of the season.

If Bayern fail to beat Lazio on Tuesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg, having lost 1-0 in the first leg – they are likely to end the season without any silverware.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now