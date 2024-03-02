EPL: Liverpool beat Forest, Spurs seal comeback win vs Palace, Chelsea draw

Darwin Núñez was the goalscorer for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Reds are top of the league, sitting four points above second-placed Manchester City, who face city rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest thought they had gotten a point from the game before Nunez scored a dramatic 99th-minute header to give Liverpool all three points.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace, who had a fine start to the game on home ground.

After a goalless first half, Eberechi Eze opened the scoring on the hour mark before goals from Timo Werner, Christian Romero and Son Heung-Min overcame the hosts.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka provided an assist for Brentford in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

On his 52nd birthday, Mauricio Pochettino was left disappointed by his inefficient Chelsea side, as Brentford appeared a better side in the game.

In the other Premier League clashes played concurrently, Fulham thrashed Brighton 3-0, Newcastle thrashed Wolves 3-0 and Everton were beaten 3-1 by West Ham.

