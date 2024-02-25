Van Dijk extra-time header helps Liverpool beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Virgil van Dijk scored the only goal of a remarkable game to help Liverpool beat Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

The Reds came out on top after Van Dijk settled the game deep into extra time, with his 118th-minute goal sealing victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

Van Dijk had seen a header contentiously ruled out for offside on the hour but this one stood.

It was a had defeat to take by Chelsea who had tons of chances to score but squandered them.

The triumph was Liverpool’s 10th in the competition, and it was achieved without a host of injured star names, including forward trio Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

The Jurgen Klopp side also lost Ryan Gravenberch in the game when he was taken off on a stretcher after Moises Caicedo’s first-half challenge.

With the win, Liverpool have secured the first trophy of a potential quadruple this season, which would see the manager leave.

But defeat was a bitter blow to Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino, who remains without a trophy in England.

Chelsea have now lost six successive Wembley finals, including three against Liverpool.

