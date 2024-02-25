Sports
Rivers Utd beat Angola’s Academica do Lobito in Confed Cup
Rivers United sealed a 3-2 victory over Angolan club, Academica do Lobito in a thrilling CAF Confederation Cup encounter.
With the away victory on Sunday night, the Nigerian side boosted their chances of securing a place in knockout stage.
Cabibi gave the hosts the lead from the spot on 37 minutes, but the lead only lasted three minutes as Udom Edem Ekarette equalised for Rivers United.
Rivers then went ahead for the first time in the game just before the break through an Alex Oyowah penalty before Ghana midfielder Farouk Mohammed doubled the advantage on 48 minutes.
Fernando Camuege reduced the deficit for the home team in the 68th minute, but Rivers held on to their lead and secured all three points.
The Nigerian side remain in the third position in Group C with nine points from five games, and will take on Ghanaian side Dreams FC in their final group game next week Sunday.
