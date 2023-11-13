Nigeria displaces Libya and Angola as Africa’s top oil producer

Nigeria has ousted Libya, and Angola to regain its position as Africa’s top crude oil producer for October.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disclosed this in its monthly oil market report released on Monday.

The oil production figures aside from condensate production from the top four oil producers in Africa were stated below:

· Nigeria – 1.35 million barrels per day

· Libya – 1.18 million barrels per day

· Angola – 1.14 million barrels per day

· Algeria – 961,000 barrels per day

According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.90 million barrels per day in October, higher by 80 thousand barrels per day month-on-month.

Crude oil output increased mainly in Angola, Iran, and Nigeria, while production in Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait decreased.

In the latest OPEC report, the world’s forecast for oil demand growth in 2023 has seen a slight increase and currently stands at 2.5 million barrels per day.

READ ALSO: Nigeria lost N4.3tn to oil theft in five years, records 7,143 pipeline vandalism cases

Despite robust market fundamentals, the report highlights a recent decline in oil prices.

This downward trend is primarily attributed to significant reductions in net long positions by financial market speculators throughout October.

Also, the OPEC report shed light on Nigeria’s escalating inflationary pressure, primarily stemming from the removal of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the naira.

This resulted in a notable acceleration in inflation with the rate spiking to 26.7 percent in September, up from 25.8 percent in August.

According to the report, the demand for OPEC crude in 2023 was steady at 29.1 million barrels per day, a modest increase of 0.6 mb/d compared to 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now