Rivers Utd take first-leg lead in Confed Cup quarter-final

In the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal match, Rivers United defeated USM Alger, an Algerian team, 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

Within the first the ten minutes, Augustine Ojejepha scored the game-winning goal.

Rivers United squandered multiple additional opportunities to extend their lead throughout the match.

Despite having a slight first leg edge, they now have a huge hurdle in trying to make it to the competition’s semi-final.

Read Also: Rivers Utd overcome Dreams FC to book quarterfinal ticket in Confed Cup

The reverse fixture of the tie will be in Algiers next week Sunday.

Recall that Rivers United crashed out of the competition at this stage, falling to Young Africans of Tanzania.

But the Stanley Eguma team have a goal of winning the CAF Confederation Cup and becoming the first Nigerian club to do so.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now