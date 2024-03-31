Sports
Rivers Utd take first-leg lead in Confed Cup quarter-final
In the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal match, Rivers United defeated USM Alger, an Algerian team, 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.
Within the first the ten minutes, Augustine Ojejepha scored the game-winning goal.
Rivers United squandered multiple additional opportunities to extend their lead throughout the match.
Despite having a slight first leg edge, they now have a huge hurdle in trying to make it to the competition’s semi-final.
Read Also: Rivers Utd overcome Dreams FC to book quarterfinal ticket in Confed Cup
The reverse fixture of the tie will be in Algiers next week Sunday.
Recall that Rivers United crashed out of the competition at this stage, falling to Young Africans of Tanzania.
But the Stanley Eguma team have a goal of winning the CAF Confederation Cup and becoming the first Nigerian club to do so.
