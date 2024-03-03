Sports
Rivers Utd overcome Dreams FC to book quarterfinal ticket in Confed Cup
Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Rivers United have advanced to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Port-Harcourt club booked their place in the last eight with a 2-1 win against Ghana’s Dreams FC in Uyo on Sunday.
It was a successful comeback win for Rivers United as Dreams FC had opened the scoring five minutes before the break through Abdul Aziz Issah.
The hosts kept on pushing and began the fightback in the 61st minute when Echeta Deputy netted an equaliser.
Read Also: Rivers Utd beat Angola’s Academica do Lobito in Confed Cup
Substitute Kazie Godswill then scored the winning goal for Rivers United with the last kick of the game.
With the win, the Nigerian side finished second in Group C having earned 12 points from the six games.
Dreams FC top the standings with same number of points but enjoyed a better goals difference.
Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Club Africain finished third in the group after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Academica do Lobito of Angola.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...