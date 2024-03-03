Rivers Utd overcome Dreams FC to book quarterfinal ticket in Confed Cup

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Rivers United have advanced to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Port-Harcourt club booked their place in the last eight with a 2-1 win against Ghana’s Dreams FC in Uyo on Sunday.

It was a successful comeback win for Rivers United as Dreams FC had opened the scoring five minutes before the break through Abdul Aziz Issah.

The hosts kept on pushing and began the fightback in the 61st minute when Echeta Deputy netted an equaliser.

Substitute Kazie Godswill then scored the winning goal for Rivers United with the last kick of the game.

With the win, the Nigerian side finished second in Group C having earned 12 points from the six games.

Dreams FC top the standings with same number of points but enjoyed a better goals difference.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Club Africain finished third in the group after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Academica do Lobito of Angola.

