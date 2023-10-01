Rivers Utd advance to CAF Confed Cup group stage

Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have cruised into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Nigerian champions landed their group stage spot after a hard-fought 2-0 win against Etoile Filante of Burkina Faso on Sunday night.

Rivers United had held their opponent to a goalless draw im the first leg of the tie a fortnight ago, hence won the round 2-0 on aggregate.

The Nigerian side missed two penalties in the keenly contested encounter, but Alex Oyowah opened scoring a minute from time before converting from the spot deep into stoppage time.

The Pride of Rivers are the only Nigerian club, who made it to the group stage of a continental competition this season.

Recall that they made it to the quarter-finals stage of the competition last season.

Stanley Eguma’s side will look to make history as the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

