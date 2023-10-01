Osimhen calls for calm, says his love for Napoli ‘unwavering’

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has broken silence over the reactions trailing a controversial video posted by Napoli on Tiktok.

The Serie A club shared a video appearing to mock the Nigerian for missing a penalty against Bologna last week.

The video has since been deleted and the club stated that they “never meant to offend” Osimhen, although they gave no apology.

Many, including the Nigerian government, have reacted to the incident, with the intent to protect Osimhen at the club, but the star forward has now called for calm.

After scoring in Napoli’s 4-0 win at Lecce on Saturday, Osimhen reiterated his love for Napoli on Instagram.

“Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me,” said Osimhen.

Read Also: Osimhen’s agent to drag Napoli to court over social media post

“The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“I have a lot of friends who are Neapolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me.

“Let’s continue to spread unity, respect and understanding. Forza Napoli Sempre.”

Osimhen joined Napoli in the summer of 2020 and he was integral to helping them win a first Serie A title in 33 years last season.

He scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances last season, and has five goals to his name so far this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now