Osimhen’s agent to drag Napoli to court after social media post

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen may have found himself in a fresh professional trouble after his club Napoli mocked him on social media.

The agent of the Nigeria international, Roberto Calenda has expressed his disappointment with the social media post and has threatened legal actions.

The striker has scored three goals this season in six appearances, and has failed to score in their past four games.

Napoli shared a video on their TikTok account showing Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna, with a high-pitched voice saying “gimme penalty please” dubbed over the top.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda wrote on X.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Osimhen expressed anger after manager Rudi Garcia substituted him in the 86th minute of Sunday’s goalless draw against Bologna.

He has however apologised for his action.

Osimhen joined Napoli for a club-record 81.3m euros in the summer of 2020 and he was integral to helping them win a first Serie A title in 33 years last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

