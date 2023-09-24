Osimhen misses penalty, extends goal drought to four games

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen wasted the opportunity to go back to his scoring form by missing a penalty for Napoli on Sunday.

Osimhen, who has not scored in the past four games for the Serie A champions, missed their best chance in Sunday’s goalless draw against Bologna.

He last scored for the Serie A champions on August 27 in a 2-0 home victory over Sassuolo.

Osimhen’s first-half effort was unfortunately wasted, then, in the 73rd minute, he squandered Napoli’s best opportunity when he shot a penalty wide of the goal.

Osimhen was substituted late on, but he was visibly angry at Napoli coach Rudi Garcia for removing him.

The goalless draw leaves Napoli in seventh place on eighth points, and seven points behind leaders Inter Milan.

This season, Osimhen has scored three goals in five appearances in the Italian top flight.

He was top scorer in the league last campaign with 26 goals, becoming the first-ever African to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was on target as Atalanta defeated Cagliari 2-0 in their Serie A clash.

