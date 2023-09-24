Arsenal, Spurs end derby in draw, Chelsea beaten by Villa

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur shared the spoils at the Emirates Stadium after they played a 2-2 draw in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The Gunners put up a thriller but Spurs came from behind twice to secure a hard-earned point in the north London derby.

Arsenal took the lead after 26 minutes when Bukayo Saka’s shot was deflected into his own goal by Spurs defender Cristian Romero.

James Maddison then crossed for Son Heung-min to equalise with a deft finish just before halftime.

Arsenal restored their lead after 54 minutes when Romero was penalised for handball by VAR, Saka scoring from the spot, before Son equalised yet again one minute later.

At Anfield, Liverpool defeated West Ham 3-1, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all on the score sheet.

At Stamford Bridge, it was another bad outing for Chelsea, who were beaten 1,0 by Aston Villa, thanks to Ollie Watkins.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Malo Gusto was dismissed for dangerous play.

In the other Premier League game played on Sunday, Brighton thrashed Bournemouth 3-1. Later on Sunday, Newcastle will pay visit to Sheffield United.

