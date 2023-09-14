Osimhen shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted for the men’s title ahead of this year’s FIFA The Best Awards.

Osimhen, who is also on the shortlist for the men’s Ballon d’Or award, helped Napoli win the Serie A last season by scoring 26 goals.

The Nigeria international has also recently emerged as the highest goal scorer with 10 goals in the qualifying series of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen was nominated for the FIFA award alongside Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe, and Julian Alvarez.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Declan Rice, IIkay Gundogan, Marcelo Brozovic and Rodri complete the 12-man shortlist by the world football governing body.

The nominees were shortlisted by a panel of football experts, and national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans make up the list of voters.

Best Men’s Player

Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Man City)

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia/Al Nassr)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Man City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Man City);

Rodri (Spain/Man City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Declan Rice (England/Arsenal)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Man City)

