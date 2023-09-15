Sports Minister to probe non-inclusion of Nigerian referees for AFCON

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed his intention to look into the reason why Nigerian match officials are seldom listed for continental football tournaments.

Enoh’s expression comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the names of match officials ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off in January.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Nigeria had only one assistant referee listed amongst the match officials in the last edition of the tournament.

And in the edition prior to that, the country did not have any centre referee listed as well.

Read Also: Sports minister gives reason for relocation of office to Abuja stadium

The Minister expressed his displeasure, adding that he would have a discussion with those in charge of football in the country.

“Given Nigeria’s population and pedigree in football, the country should not be in such a predicament, I will hold engagements with bodies related to the matter and see how we can remedy this going forward,” said the Sports Minister as quoted by CSN.

“I am going to interrogate this matter. We will have engagements with the NFF, the Referees’ Association, and the League Board because we need to get to the bottom of this.”

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations is billed to take place across five cities in Cote D’Ivoire between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now