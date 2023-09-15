W’Cup Kiss: Rubiales given restraining order as Spanish players insist on boycott

A judge has banned Spain’s ex-football chief Luis Rubiales from going within 200 metres of footballer Jenni Hermoso amid the controversy trailing a kiss incident involving both individuals.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation ceremony after Spain defeated England to win the Women’s World Cup in Sydney last month.

The then FA president, who has now been forced to resign, has insisted that the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso said she didn’t like it.

Prosecutors asked for the restraining order as the national court in Madrid considered a criminal complaint of sexual assault and coercion.

Meanwhile, a total of 39 Spanish women’s players say more needs to be done.

A statement from the Spain women’s players, which includes 21 of the 23 members of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad, read:

“The changes that have occurred are not enough for the players to feel in a safe place, where women are respected, where there is a commitment to women’s football and where we can give our maximum performance.

“The players of the Spanish team are professionals, and what fills us most with pride is wearing the shirt of our team and always leading our country to the highest positions.

“For this reason, we believe that it is time to fight to show that these situations and practices have no place in our football or in our society and that the current structure needs changes.

“We do it so that the next generations can have a much more equal game that we all deserve.”

According to the statement, the players are calling for:

– A restructuring of the Spanish football federation

– Resignation of the temporary president

– A different organisation of women’s football, new general secretary and presidency cabinet

– A new media department

New thinking about the integrity department

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Spain head coach Jorge Vilda who led the team to triumph in Sydney was also sacked last week.

