Connect with us

Sports

‘An outstanding football career’ – CAF celebrates Oparanozie on retirement

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following her retirement from professional football, Desire Oparanozie has been honored by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Oparanozie declared her retirement from football on her X account on Wednesday, and her statement has attracted responses from former and current football players.

In response to the news, the continental football governing body CAF praised Oparanozie’s football career as being exceptional.

“It’s been an honour,” the CAF Women’s handle wrote on X.

Read Also: Oparanozie wins Chinese title with Wuhan Jianghan

During the recently-concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, Oparanozie played for the Super Falcons.

The tournament would be her last for her country. Her previous appearances in the World Cup were in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

In the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018, Oparanozie was a member of the Super Falcons team, and she helped the team secure victories.

In the 2016 AWCON final, she scored the goal that gave the Falcons a 1-0 victory over the host country Cameroon.

The 29-year-old had announced her retirement on X, thanking her fans, family and friends.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × five =