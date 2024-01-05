SportsBusiness: Increased AFCON prize money’ll see winners bag $7m

The prize money for the winner of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire will increase by 40%, standing at seven million dollars.

This was according to a Thursday announcement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to the statement made available on CAF’s website, the competition’s winner this year will earn $7 million instead of the original $5 million.

Also, instead of receiving $2.7 million, the runner-up will now receive $4 million, and the two semi-finalists will each receive $2.5 million.

Each of the four teams that make it to the quarterfinals will receive $1.3 million.

Patrice Motsepe, the president of CAF, claims that throughout the last two years, the football organization has made great strides toward raising the prize money for the AFCON and all of its other important competitions.

“We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money,” the South African said.

“I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

This year’s competition is billed to kick off on 13 January through 11 February.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in Group A alongside hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, and are looking to seal a fourth continental title.

The last time the Eagles were crowned African champions was at the 2013 edition in South Africa.

The team’s camp is already open in United Arab Emirates, with Jose Peseiro and his coaching crew drilling the team ahead of the tournament.

