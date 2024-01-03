Sports
Peseiro replaces Ndidi with Yusuf in Nigeria’s AFCON squad
Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has replaced Wilfred Ndidi with Alhassan Yusuf in Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Leicester City midfielder, Ndidi, has been ruled out of the rescheduled 2023 AFCON due to injury, a tournament which is set to kick off on 13 January.
The Foxes were initially billed to release Ndidi and forward Kelechi Iheanacho for the tournament, but only Iheanacho may be available for Nigeria’s squad.
Ndidi missed the club’s 4-1 home win over Huddersfield Town on Monday on account of the injury.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Peseiro unveils 25-man Super Eagles AFCON squad
The Super Eagles X handle made the replacement announcement on Wednesday.
🔈❗️Afcon camp update: Wilfred Ndidi Out; Alhassan Yusuf In. #soarsupereagles #letsdoitagain pic.twitter.com/zFNgxOYe0T
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 3, 2024
Yusuf, a Royal Antwerp midfielder, who was on the provisional 41-man list for Nigeria will now take the place of Ndidi in the team.
The 23-year-old is expected to link up with the team in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates later today.
Yusuf has never been capped by the national team. He might get the chance in Cote d’Ivoire when the tournament kicks off.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...