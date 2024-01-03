Peseiro replaces Ndidi with Yusuf in Nigeria’s AFCON squad

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has replaced Wilfred Ndidi with Alhassan Yusuf in Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Leicester City midfielder, Ndidi, has been ruled out of the rescheduled 2023 AFCON due to injury, a tournament which is set to kick off on 13 January.

The Foxes were initially billed to release Ndidi and forward Kelechi Iheanacho for the tournament, but only Iheanacho may be available for Nigeria’s squad.

Ndidi missed the club’s 4-1 home win over Huddersfield Town on Monday on account of the injury.

The Super Eagles X handle made the replacement announcement on Wednesday.

Yusuf, a Royal Antwerp midfielder, who was on the provisional 41-man list for Nigeria will now take the place of Ndidi in the team.

The 23-year-old is expected to link up with the team in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates later today.

Yusuf has never been capped by the national team. He might get the chance in Cote d’Ivoire when the tournament kicks off.

