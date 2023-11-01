Osimhen shortlisted for African player of the year award

Nigeria’s forward Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Player of the Year award.

The Napoli star finished as the 8th best player in the world during the Ballon d’Or award earlier this week and will battle 29 other stars for the African title.

Other top stars nominated are Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Sofyane Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Vincent Aboubakar and Edmond Tapsoba.

Osimhen had before now also been shortlisted for the FIFA The Best awards following his fantastic showing last season which helped Napoli win the Serie A title.

Osimhen will be looking to clinch the continental award as he had also finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as the highest goal scorer.

The last time a Nigerian player won the CAF Africa Men’s Player award was in 1999 when Nwankwo Kanu ruled the continent.

Should Osimhen win the award, he will have successfully joined a list of Nigerian greats to have held the best player title in Africa.

The quartet of late Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994) Victor Ikpeba (1997) and Kanu (1996, 1999) are the only Nigerians to have been crowned Africa Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Gift Orban was nominated for the 2023 Africa Young Player of the Year award category.

Orban will hope to beat nine other young exciting nominees for the award.

The 2023 CAF Africa Player of the Year award will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, 11 December.

