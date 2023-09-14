Table Tennis: Egypt clinch 2024 Olympic tickets at expense of Nigeria

Egypt swept up the tickets at stake for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after beating Nigeria in the final of the team event at the 2023 ITTF African Championships taking place in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Egyptian ladies were the first to pick their ticket as they handed out a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria in the final.

From the start of the tournament Nigeria and Egypt remained unbeaten as they maintained their 100 per cent record without dropping any set.

But in the final, it was the Egyptians who dominated with Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Marwa Alhodaby beating the trio of Fatimo Bello, Offiong Edem and Olufunke Oshonaike.

Read Also: Table Tennis: Battle for Olympics, WTTC tickets serves off in Tunis

The one-sided encounter once again witnessed the dominance of Egypt in the continent as the North Africans qualified for their third consecutive Olympic Games at the expense of Nigeria.

An elated Goda said she was happy that they claimed the sole ticket while hoping that the Egyptian team would claim more medals at the continental showpiece.

The men’s final was well contested by Egypt and Nigeria but the Egyptians came out victorious with a 3-1 win.

With the conclusion of the team competition, all eyes are now fixed on the mixed doubles event where another Olympics ticket is at stake.

