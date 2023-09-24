Morata scores twice as Atletico win Madrid derby

Alvaro Morata was the star of the game, scoring twice for his side as Atletico Madrid emerged winners of the first Madrid derby of the La Liga season.

Morata opened the scoring within the first four minutes of the game, and scored his second in the opening minutes of the second half as Atletico won 3-1.

The former Chelsea star now has five goals in five La Liga games this season for Atletico Madrid.

After Morata’s opener, Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 with another header, before Toni Kroos’ fine low strike halved the deficit to give Real Madrid hope.

After the break, the hosts scored to seal the win as Morata rose highest to meet Saul Niguez’s ball in a thrilling encounter.

Victory moved Atletico up to fifth in the table, while Real are third – behind leaders Barcelona and Girona – after dropping points for the first time this season.

