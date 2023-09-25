NPFL season to kick off Sept 30 with eight matches

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has announced the kickoff date for the new season.

The Nigerian topflight has been slated to resume on Saturday, September 30, and all 20 clubs have been notified of the date.

The board reiterated that it is official, as Ripples Nigeria can recall that the start of the new season had been postponed on two occasions.

All 20 participating clubs will receive N10m as take off grant, and the prize money for the league is N150m.

Eight games will be played in the opening weekend of the campaign.

Two matches involving Bendel Insurance and Rivers United have been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

MATCHDAY ONE FIXTURES

Bayelsa United Vs Akwa United

Shooting Stars Vs Plateau United

Abia Warriors Vs Niger Tornadoes

Enyimba Int’l Vs Bendel Insurance

Rivers United Vs Remo Stars

Katsina United Vs Kwara United

Sunshine Stars Vs Kano Pillars

Heartland Vs Lobi Stars

Sporting Lagos Vs Gombe United

Rangers United Vs Doma United

