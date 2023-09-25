Sports
NPFL season to kick off Sept 30 with eight matches
The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has announced the kickoff date for the new season.
The Nigerian topflight has been slated to resume on Saturday, September 30, and all 20 clubs have been notified of the date.
The board reiterated that it is official, as Ripples Nigeria can recall that the start of the new season had been postponed on two occasions.
All 20 participating clubs will receive N10m as take off grant, and the prize money for the league is N150m.
Read Also: Enyimba crowned Nigerian champions for the ninth time
Eight games will be played in the opening weekend of the campaign.
Two matches involving Bendel Insurance and Rivers United have been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.
MATCHDAY ONE FIXTURES
Bayelsa United Vs Akwa United
Shooting Stars Vs Plateau United
Abia Warriors Vs Niger Tornadoes
Enyimba Int’l Vs Bendel Insurance
Rivers United Vs Remo Stars
Katsina United Vs Kwara United
Sunshine Stars Vs Kano Pillars
Heartland Vs Lobi Stars
Sporting Lagos Vs Gombe United
Rangers United Vs Doma United
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...