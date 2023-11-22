Boboye appointed manager at Heartland

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Heartland have appointed Kennedy Boboye as their new head coach.

This was announced by the club on Wednesday through their official X handle.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with two-time NPFL winning coach Kennedy Boboye,” reads a statement.

Read Also: Boboye takes over at Akwa Utd after Obuh’s resignation

“He takes charge of the club’s technical team with immediate effect on a 1-year deal with an option of a renewal.”

Former handler of the side Christian Obi was sacked following the team’s poor start to the 2023/24 season in the NPFL.

Heartland are yet to record a win this season after nine outings. The Owerri club sit in 20th position on the log with six points.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Boboye, 49, won the NPFL title with Plateau United in 2017, and repeated the feat with Akwa United in the 2020/21 season.

