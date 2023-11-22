Runners gear up for ECOWAS Abuja marathon with N10m up for grabs

Runners are already registering for the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon and they are attributing their interest in the race to the generous prize money winners will go home with.

The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon slated for December 16, 2023, is in two categories, the half marathon and the 5km road race.

The winner of the half marathon will go home with $10,000 (about N10,000,000); the second-placed runner will go home with $5,000 (N5,000,000) and the third-place runner $4,000 (N4,000,000).

The first ten finishers will go home with generous prize money. The fourth placed $3,500, fifth $3,000, sixth $2, 500, seventh $2000, eighth $1,500, ninth $1,200 and the tenth placed runner $1,000.

For the five-kilometer family and fun race the winner will go home with $750, second placed runner $500, third place runner $400 and fifth placed $200.

Race Director Gabriel Okon of Nigeria’s Y & T Sports Management Limited said that registration by Nigerians and other runners from ECOWAS countries has been very, very encouraging.

