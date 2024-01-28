Atiku urges tight security measures as Niger, others exit ECOWAS

A former Vice-President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, called for a tight security measure in the wake of the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the military regimes of the three Sahel countries who have been at loggerheads with ECOWAS over sanctions imposed on them, announced their withdrawal from the regional bloc in a joint statement on Sunday.

With the withdrawal, m8dany believe Nigeria’s fight against terrorism could be affected considering the country borders Niger Republic up north.

Atiku, in a short message posted on X on Sunday, described the situation as a “serious diplomatic meltdown,” saying Nigeria must now double its efforts to protect its security interests.

“Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, @ecowas_cedeao, is concerning. It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation,” Atiku said.

