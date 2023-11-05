Connect with us

Sports

NPFL: Rangers overcome Heartland in derby to reclaim top spot

Published

5 mins ago

on

Enugu Rangers have returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Heartland 2-0 on Sunday.

The oriental derby held at the Awka City Stadium saw the Flying Antelopes took the lead through Kazeem Ogunleye in the third minute before Kenneth Igboke sealed the win on 53 minutes.

Rangers top the NPFL standings with 13 points from seven games.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars thrashed Niger Niger Tornadoes 4-1, thanks to goals from Ayobami Adekunle, Samuel Bamidele, Gbologade Adelowo and Kareem Ayinde.

Read Also: NPFL: Win next 2 matches or get fired, Wikki Tourists FC threatens coach, Dogo

Chidiebere Ernest scored an equaliser for Tornadoes before the hosts added three.

Elsewhere, holders Enyimba defeated Kwara United 1-0, with Chijioke Mbaoma netting the winning goal from the spot late in the first half.

NPFL Results

Enyimba 1-0 Kwara Utd
Rivers utd 1-1 Sunshine stars
Shooting Star 4-1 Niger Tornadoes
Gombe Utd 0-3 Doma Utd
Abia warriors 2-1 Katsina Utd
Akwa Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd
Bendel 1-0 Remo stars
Rangers 2-0 Heartland

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 4 =