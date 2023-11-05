Sports
NPFL: Rangers overcome Heartland in derby to reclaim top spot
Enugu Rangers have returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Heartland 2-0 on Sunday.
The oriental derby held at the Awka City Stadium saw the Flying Antelopes took the lead through Kazeem Ogunleye in the third minute before Kenneth Igboke sealed the win on 53 minutes.
Rangers top the NPFL standings with 13 points from seven games.
In Ibadan, Shooting Stars thrashed Niger Niger Tornadoes 4-1, thanks to goals from Ayobami Adekunle, Samuel Bamidele, Gbologade Adelowo and Kareem Ayinde.
Read Also: NPFL: Win next 2 matches or get fired, Wikki Tourists FC threatens coach, Dogo
Chidiebere Ernest scored an equaliser for Tornadoes before the hosts added three.
Elsewhere, holders Enyimba defeated Kwara United 1-0, with Chijioke Mbaoma netting the winning goal from the spot late in the first half.
NPFL Results
Enyimba 1-0 Kwara Utd
Rivers utd 1-1 Sunshine stars
Shooting Star 4-1 Niger Tornadoes
Gombe Utd 0-3 Doma Utd
Abia warriors 2-1 Katsina Utd
Akwa Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd
Bendel 1-0 Remo stars
Rangers 2-0 Heartland
