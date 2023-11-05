NPFL: Rangers overcome Heartland in derby to reclaim top spot

Enugu Rangers have returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Heartland 2-0 on Sunday.

The oriental derby held at the Awka City Stadium saw the Flying Antelopes took the lead through Kazeem Ogunleye in the third minute before Kenneth Igboke sealed the win on 53 minutes.

Rangers top the NPFL standings with 13 points from seven games.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars thrashed Niger Niger Tornadoes 4-1, thanks to goals from Ayobami Adekunle, Samuel Bamidele, Gbologade Adelowo and Kareem Ayinde.

Chidiebere Ernest scored an equaliser for Tornadoes before the hosts added three.

Elsewhere, holders Enyimba defeated Kwara United 1-0, with Chijioke Mbaoma netting the winning goal from the spot late in the first half.

NPFL Results

Enyimba 1-0 Kwara Utd

Rivers utd 1-1 Sunshine stars

Shooting Star 4-1 Niger Tornadoes

Gombe Utd 0-3 Doma Utd

Abia warriors 2-1 Katsina Utd

Akwa Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

Bendel 1-0 Remo stars

Rangers 2-0 Heartland

