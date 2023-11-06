Sports
HOCKEY: Nigeria fail to land Olympic spot after loss to S’Africa
Nigeria men and women’s hockey teams failed to make it all the way to the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.
The country’s hopes of landing a first-ever appearance in hockey event at the Olympics was dashed after the women’s team lost 9-0 to South Africa in the African qualifiers on Sunday.
It was the second defeat handed to the Nigerian team by the South Africans at the qualifiers in Pretoria.
In their first meeting in Pool A, the South African women’s team triumphed 8-2.
Read Also: RUGBY: Nigeria, Ghana set for second game after Falcons win first match 40-4
Meanwhile, the Nigerian men’s hockey team did not make it out of the group stage.
In the men’s event, South Africa also qualified for the Olympics following a 2-1 win against Egypt.
However, Egypt will now move on to the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers where they will get a second opportunity to qualify for the Paris games.
