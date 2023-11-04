RUGBY: Nigeria, Ghana set for second game after Falcons win first match 40-4

The second game of the First rugby Senior Women’s Internationals between Nigeria’s Green Falcons and their Ghanaian counterparts will hold tomorrow (Sunday).

The Green Falcons thrashed their Ghanaian counterparts 40-4 in the first match of the Senior Women’s Internationals.

The tourney is a three-match friendly series between Nigeria and Ghana.

The first game, which was played on Friday at the CMS Grammar School, Lagos, saw Green Falcons overwhelm the Ghanaian team.

Both teams will meet again for the second game in the rugby series on Sunday, also at the CMS Grammar School.

The third match will be in Ghana, on December 9th November at University of Ghana in Accra.

