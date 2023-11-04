EPL: Arsenal beaten at Newcastle as Man City thrash Bournemouth to go top

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at St. James Park on Saturday night.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner gave the hosts all three points from the encounter.

Despite the defeat, the Gunners are still in a good position in the table as they sit in third spot, behind Tottenham and Manchester City.

But it has been a notably poor few days for them for the Mikel Arteta side, with their Carabao Cup loss at West Ham on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City moved to the top of the league table after thrashing Bournemouth 6-1.

21-year-old Belgium wide-man Jeremy Doku showed excellence all through the game, as he scored the opener and added four assists.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1, while Burnley lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

In the other Premier League games of the weekend, Brentford fought back to win 3-2 over West Ham while Everton and Brighton shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

