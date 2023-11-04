Kane hat-trick hands Bayern big win at Dortmund

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich seal a 4-0 victory over Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern are chasing a remarkable 12th consecutive Bundesliga title, and they have remained spectacular this season.

Dayot Upamecano headed the visitors into a fourth-minute lead before Kane doubled the lead five minutes later.

Read Also: Kane bags hat-trick in Bayern’s 8-0 win vs Darmstadt

Kane, who had netted a hattrick in their precious game, added the third and fourth goals after half-time.

The former Tottenham Hotspur has now scored three hattricks since joining the German champions.

He has scored 15 goals in 10 league Bundesliga appearances sonce his arrival.

