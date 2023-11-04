Sports
Fernandes nets late winner for Man Utd at Fulham
Bruno Fernandes was the man of the match as he scored the much needed goal for Manchester United at Fulham on Saturday.
The Premier League clash saw Fernandes score a 91st-minute winner to alleviate the pressure on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.
United looked to be heading for another game without a win or a goal when Fernandes drilled low past Bernd Leno to ease the tension.
In a poor game of few chances, Scott McTominay thought he had given the visitors an eighth-minute lead but it was ruled out for offside.
Fernandes, before his winner, forced Leno into an acrobatic save while Andre Onana made two saves to deny Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha.
But the Portuguese would later finish it off in added time and gave United the victory. Each of Manchester United’s last seven Premier League wins have been by a single goal.
