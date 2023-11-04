Messi rules out return to Europe

Lionel Messi, superstar forward of Inter Miami and Argentina, has declared that he is done playing in Europe and will never return to the continent.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Monday how Messi won the Ballon d’Or in Paris, clinching the award for the eighth time after leading his country to World Cup triumph.

The victor of the Qatar 2022 World Cup secured the trophy by finishing ahead of both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the race for the best player title.

Messi began playing football in Europe in 2000, spending three years as a member of Barcelona’s junior team before making his senior debut in 2004.

He left Barcelona in 2021 to play for Paris Saint-Germain, but presently plays for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS) where he joined this summer.

Asked if he would ever return to play in Europe, Messi responded that he didn’t see himself going back.

“Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of,” Messi told L’Équipé via Fabrizio Romano.

“Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don’t think I will ever return to playing in Europe.”

While at Barcelona, Messi won LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

At PSG he won two Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup, then helped Inter Miami win a first-ever trophy when they landed the Leagues Cup this year.

