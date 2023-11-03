Sports
Osimhen’ll make Napoli return next week, says Garcia
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen will return to Napoli next week, this was according to the team’s manager Rudi Garcia.
Garcia revealed that the Nigeria international was recovering well from the injury he sustained last month.
Osimhen has not make an appearance for the Serie A champions since sustaining limping off during Nigeria’s international friendly game against Saudi Arabia.
The 24-year-old is currently spending time away in Nigeria after he was granted permission by the club, but he is expected back in Italy next week.
“He (Osimhen) made an agreement with the club, I spoke to him through messages, the doctors assure me that he is following the program, everything is fine, and he will be with us next week,” the gaffer was quoted by Football Italia.
“It’s not that I don’t care, but whether it’s Osimhen or Russo, injured together, cannot play and therefore I focus on who can play.”
Osimhen has so far scored six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.
Napoli, who held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw last weekend, will travel to Stadio Arechi where they will face Salernitana on Saturday.
Napoli currently sit fifth in the Serie A table after 10 games, seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan.
