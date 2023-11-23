Awoniyi to endure another long layoff over groin injury

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi will endure yet another long layoff after sustaining a groin injury.

The 26-year-old, who only recently returned to playing for his club Nottingham Forest, is set to take another break.

Awoniyi played for Nigeria during the current international break, and aggravated the problem for which he had undergone an operation earlier.

The ex-Liverpool player, who netted 10 league goals to help Forest achieve top-flight survival last season, has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

“We’ll definitely see him again this season, but it’s groin surgery so it will take a little while,” said Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

“It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months.

“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him.

“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored. He’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him.

“We’ve got to support him through the process of coming back stronger.”

Forest will take on Brighton this Saturday in the Premier League.

