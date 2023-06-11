JUST IN: Enyimba crowned Nigerian champions for the ninth time

Enyimba of Aba have emerged as the winners of the 2023 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) after coming out on top in the Super Six playoffs which came to an end on Sunday.

The Aba club were top of the table ahead of the final day of the playoffs with a superior goal difference to second-placed Rivers United, and needed at least a draw to become champions.

Enyimba then put up a fine performance at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday night to hold Rivers United to a 1-1 draw and seal a ninth topflight title.

It was heartbreaking for Rivers as the PortHarcourt club failed to retain the title they won last season, failing to score more to win the encounter.

Read Also: N100m prize up for grabs as Enyimba, Rivers Utd battle for NPL title

In the end, the People’s Elephant, led by coach Finidi George, top the NPL Super Six playoffs standings with nine points from five games.

Ekenne Awazie gave Enyimba the lead six minutes before the break, while Rivers United fought back and got the equaliser through Nyima Nwagua three minutes after the break.

Following the victory, Enyimba will play in the CAF Champions League next season, as they will be looking to clinch the continental title for the third time in history.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars finished second in the Super Six playoffs with same points as the winners, but have an inferior goal difference.

Remo will also compete in the CAF Champions League. It will be the club’s first time to do so, while Rivers United, who finished in third position, will play in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now